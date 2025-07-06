Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:TCW FY2025 Earnings

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.45.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.