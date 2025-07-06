RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3%

RBA opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. RB Global has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $392,829.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,872.58. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at $622,687.05. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1,469.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 341,809 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

