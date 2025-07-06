Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. Regency Centers has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.