Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

RF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

RF opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

