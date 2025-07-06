Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Repligen Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 430,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,176,000 after buying an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,727,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

