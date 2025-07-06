Research Analysts Set Expectations for IonQ FY2025 Earnings

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for IonQ in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IonQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IonQ’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy Thomas sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $658,323.28. Following the sale, the director owned 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,947.35. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $104,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 711,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,721,555.58. This represents a 78.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,972,201 shares of company stock valued at $350,540,009 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

