Reviewing AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) & Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV)

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Directview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -77.94% -29.49% -24.39% Directview N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $9.51 million 4.57 -$11.24 million ($0.69) -3.07 Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Directview”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Directview has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and Directview, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00

AmpliTech Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.41%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Directview.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Directview on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Directview

(Get Free Report)

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.