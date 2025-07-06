Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RMBI stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

