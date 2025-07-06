Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TopBuild by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $347.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.24 and a 200-day moving average of $309.19. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.