Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 1,242 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNL

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.