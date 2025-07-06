Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 153 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

