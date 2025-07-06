Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 300 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Okta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after buying an additional 938,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,385,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after buying an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

