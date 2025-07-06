Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 700 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $115,555,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $99,734,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,757.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,913 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $538,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,895. The trade was a 33.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,570,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,106.25. This trade represents a 78.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,703 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,310. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

CNM stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

