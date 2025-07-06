Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

