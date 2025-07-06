Rossby Financial LCC Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.