Rossby Financial LCC Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.