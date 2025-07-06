Rossby Financial LCC Invests $46,000 in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 331,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,284,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.4% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 127,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

American Express Trading Up 0.8%

AXP opened at $328.36 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

