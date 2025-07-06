Rossby Financial LCC Invests $53,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

