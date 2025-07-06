Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 977,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.93.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

