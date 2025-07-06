Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.4%

EFV opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.