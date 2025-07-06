Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 2,273 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

