Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 356 Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

