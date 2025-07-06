Rossby Financial LCC Purchases Shares of 429 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $114.95 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 547.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

