Rossby Financial LCC Takes $51,000 Position in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Exp World alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exp World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Exp World during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exp World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exp World during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Exp World during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 537,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,288.50. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $199,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,628,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630,916. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,600. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised Exp World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 2.52.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Exp World had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Exp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

About Exp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.