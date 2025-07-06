Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 3.3%

IGEB stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.