Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 286,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 185,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
