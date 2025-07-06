Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 518 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Target by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.