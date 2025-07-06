Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

