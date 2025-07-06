Rossby Financial LCC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

