Royal Bank Of Canada Increases J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 305

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 305 ($4.16) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the grocer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 223.40 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 301.40 ($4.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £107,174.60 ($146,233.59). Also, insider Simon Roberts sold 468,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £1,297,542.79 ($1,770,422.69). Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

