Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

