Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Several other research analysts have also commented on RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $14.45 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 180.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 921,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,126.72. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,949 shares of company stock worth $22,540,667 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,701 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

