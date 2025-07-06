Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $118,071,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after buying an additional 1,233,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,816,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

