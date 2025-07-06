Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

SBSW stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

