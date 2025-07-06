Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 1,724,592 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.