Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
NYSE SKIL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.83. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.
