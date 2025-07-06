Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE SKIL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.83. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

