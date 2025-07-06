Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Get Slide Insurance alerts:

Slide Insurance Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SLDE stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Slide Insurance has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $490,568.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,507.45. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $175,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,586.35. The trade was a 54.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,490 in the last quarter.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slide Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slide Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.