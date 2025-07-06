SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 44,667,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 52,225,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,207.74. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

