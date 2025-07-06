Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SONM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.89. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.40.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 465.12% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
