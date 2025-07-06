Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SONM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.89. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 465.12% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $556,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Becher sold 31,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,422.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,868.60. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 933,257 shares of company stock worth $1,352,512. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.