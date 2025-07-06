SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.