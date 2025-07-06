SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,350,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. SR Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

In related news, insider David M. Orbach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $65,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 193,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,092.08. The trade was a 2.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,894. This trade represents a 2.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRBK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SR Bancorp by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 362,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.