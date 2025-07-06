Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $236.98 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $237.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

