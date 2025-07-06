Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STRL
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.