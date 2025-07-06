Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $300.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

