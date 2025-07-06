Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Strattec Security Trading Up 7.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $300.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Strattec Security
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strattec Security
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.