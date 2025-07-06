Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 231 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Nordson by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.