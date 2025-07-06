Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 993 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

