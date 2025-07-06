Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 9,604 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 147.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in United Airlines by 27.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $69,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

