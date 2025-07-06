Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $157.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

