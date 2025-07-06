Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.20%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

