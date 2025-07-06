Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.05 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $147.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

