Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.38 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

UHS stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

