Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $689,000 Stock Position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after buying an additional 296,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after buying an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $79,797,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Cognex stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

